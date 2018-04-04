G3 Canada Replaces CEO Karl Gerrand

G3 Canada has hired a new CEO.

Effective immediately, the company has appointed Don Chapman to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, replacing former CEO Karl Gerrand.

Chapman has more than 20 years of international grain experience and most recently served as the executive vice president, International for the Lansing Trade Group.

In a statement, G3 said "Karl and the Board decided a change in leadership is appropriate at this time, as G3 continues to evolve in its growth from concept to fully operational."