GJ Chemical Hosts Corn & Soybean Plot Tour Near Altona

GJ Chemical held its annual demonstration plot tour Thursday near Altona, showcasing a number of corn and soybean varieties.

Site Manager Alex Wahl talked about what they're seeing in some of the new soybean varieties.

"One of the things that has really come to light in the last two years, and really this season, is some of the challenges we're facing with resistant weeds...The new Xtend system, we've seen it for a full year now and really like some of the options we have there and the things it's going to be able to bring to help us work on this weed resistance that's really here now."

Alex Wahl

Wahl notes this year really showed how the different soybean varieties could handle a lack of moisture. He expects harvest to get underway in the next week or so.

As for corn, Wahl had this update on the crop.

"Boy, that's a mysterious one this year," he said. "Things look nice visually from the road. We've been in some where we're a little disappointed with cob fill. Again we believe that's just due to some of the moisture shortages we've had here."

Wahl notes he's really excited for the Enlist system for corn which will allow producers to spray a different herbicide at extended timings within the growth stage of the corn and really allow them to target some of those resistant weeds.