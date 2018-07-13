Details
Category: Ag News

Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - July 11, 2018

Diseases: Goss's wilt was observed near St. Claude.

Early symptoms of Goss's Wilt were observed near St. Claude last week. Symptoms of the disease often move in following wounding from hail and/or sandblasting. This disease has been found in almost all corn-growing regions of Manitoba and may cause yield loss depending on the size of the affected areas in the field and the stage when the crops develop symptoms. Typical symptoms include tan coloured leaf lesions, especially on plants along field edges. The edges of these lesions may appear water-soaked and freckling within the lesion (especially along the margins) will be evident. Under humid conditions, the bacterium causing the disease releases an exudate that will appear shiny in direct sunlight. Since this disease is caused by bacteria fungicides are not effective in its management.

Insects: Grasshopper populations are being monitored in and around the edges of some fields. Armyworms have been noticed in some cereal fields in the Central and Eastern regions. No soybean aphids have been reported yet.

Armyworms are present in noticeable levels in many areas of Central Manitoba. Larvae can be scouted for by counting the number of larvae per square foot on average. The majority of larvae will be on the ground during the day and often hidden under debris on the soil, under clumps of soil or in crack in soil, so scout the ground thoroughly. Many will curl up when disturbed. The colour of the larvae can sometimes vary considerably between individuals. Cereal crops can tolerate considerable defoliation from armyworm, and the threshold suggested in cereal crops is 4 or more armyworms per square foot on average. Populations can be very patchy in a field.

More Ag News

Federal Government Protects Workers Exposed To Grain Dust

The federal government has announced changes to the occupational health and safety regulations for workers exposed to grain dust and flour dust in federally regulated workplaces. “Every employee has…

The Golden Arches Will Serve Sustainable Beef

McDonald's Canada announced they will be serving certified sustainable beef through their Angus burger line-up. The announcement was made at the Calgary Stampede's Agriculture and Agri-Food…

MacAulay Continues Cross-Country Tour, Announces Investment In Grains Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $6.3 million in funding to the Western Grains Research Foundation. “Research and innovation are vital to growing…

Corn Crop Taking Advantage Of Recent Heat

Manitoba's corn crop has been taking advantage of the recent heat and moisture. Morgan Cott, agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says most corn has reached the tassling mark, adding…

(VIDEO) Plum Coulee Ag Equipment Manufacturer Celebrates 30 Years

What started out as a small welding shop back in 1988 in Plum Coulee, is now shipping agricultural equipment to customers across Canada, the United States, and Australia. Mandako is celebrating its…

Federal Gov Supports Beef Research

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has announced an investment of up to $14 million to the Beef Cattle Research Council (BCRC), which is a division of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association…

Increased Tariffs Put Pressure On Hog Markets

Lean hog futures have been pressured by a larger supply combined with higher tariffs being applied by both Mexico and China. That from Tyler Fulton, Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing…

Challenges With Soybeans Could Benefit Canola In The Short-Term

With the drop in soybean prices, canola could see some short-term benefit. That from Canola Council of Canada President Jim Everson, who notes purchasers are looking for different alternatives than…

Crops Advancing Thanks To Heat And Rain

In its latest crop report, Manitoba Agriculture says warm conditions and rainfall over the past week have advanced crop development. Canola and peas are starting to pod, while winter cereals and…

Canadian Ag Hall Of Fame Announces 2018 Inductees

The Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame has announced five inductees for 2018. They are agricultural business leader Ted Bilyea, cranberry farmer and business man Peter Dhillon, plant scientist Wilf…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login