Details
Category: Ag News

The Canadian and Manitoba governments are investing more than $1.1 million over five years in Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) to deliver the Farm Safety Program.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler made the announcement this morning at KAP's Annual General Meeting.

“Farming continues to be one of the most dangerous occupations in Canada, with risk of injuries increasing with the use of heavy machinery, working with livestock, fatigue and extreme weather conditions,” said Eichler. “The Farm Safety Program will enable Manitoba farms to establish on-farm safety programs to keep their families, their workers and themselves safe while operating their businesses.”

The Manitoba Farm Safety Program is a continuation of a three year Growing Forward 2 – Growing Actions project. This continuation will fulfill the development and delivery of safety training, tools and resources in the agriculture sector.

“Our government acknowledges the importance of raising awareness regarding farm workplace hazards in order to prevent and reduce injuries,” said Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. “Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we are investing in the continued development and delivery of farm safety oriented programs and training that will make working and living on Manitoba farms safer for all.”  

The program will continue to be administered by KAP, with design and development of the program being guided by the Farm Safety Council.

The Farm Safety Council consist of representatives from a number of stakeholders including members appointed by Manitoba’s farm commodity associations, including Manitoba Pork Council, Manitoba Canola Growers Association, Vegetable Growers Association of Manitoba, Manitoba Egg Farmers, Dairy Farmers of Manitoba, Manitoba Corn Growers, Manitoba Beef Producers and Keystone Agricultural Producers.

More Ag News

Governments Invest Over $1.1 Million In Farm Safety

The Canadian and Manitoba governments are investing more than $1.1 million over five years in Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) to deliver the Farm Safety Program. Manitoba Agriculture Minister…

Forward Hog Contract Prices Weaken

Forward hog contract prices have softened a little bit. Tyler Fulton is the Director of Risk Management with Hams Marketing Services. "They finished last week a bit higher, but in general they've…

Free Disease Testing Available For Manitoba Canola Growers Members

The Manitoba Canola Growers Association (MCGA) is offering free disease testing for its members. Members are entitled to one free test per year for clubroot, glyphosate-resistant kochia, and a…

Brandon Hosts Manitoba Potato Production Days

About 540 people attended Manitoba Potato Production Days held last week at the Keystone Centre in Brandon. There were roughly 80 exhibitors set up this year with keynote speakers coming from as far…

Drought Proofing Your Feed Supply

Increasing overall pasture production is key to helping beef producers overcome drought situations. Dr. Bruce Anderson, extension forage specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, says legumes…

Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence Conducts Sulphate Study

A new research study at the University of Saskatchewan’s Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence at Clavet will look at the impact of various levels of sulphates in livestock water. Associate…

Cattlemen's Young Leaders Travel To Denver

It was a jam-packed trip to Denver, Colorado for a handful of young people in the Cattlemen's Young Leaders (CYL) Mentorship Program. The program is the flagship youth leadership and mentorship…

Cost Of Soil Erosion Discussed At Ag Days

Conservation tillage has been very effective in slowing or stopping soil erosion. That from Dr David Lobb, a professor at the University of Manitoba. However, Lobb notes that stopping erosion doesn't…

Eichler Says Manitoba To Become Potato Capital Of Canada

Manitoba is set to become the largest producer of potatoes in Canada, even surpassing Prince Edward Island. Speaking at Manitoba Ag Days last week, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said Simplot's…

Feed Intake For Livestock Increases With Cold Weather

This week’s cold snap impacts livestock as well. The animals feed intake increases as they burn more energy trying to stay warm. Jessica Smith is a Livestock and Feed Extension Specialist with…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login