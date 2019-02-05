Governments Invest Over $1.1 Million In Farm Safety

The Canadian and Manitoba governments are investing more than $1.1 million over five years in Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) to deliver the Farm Safety Program.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler made the announcement this morning at KAP's Annual General Meeting.

“Farming continues to be one of the most dangerous occupations in Canada, with risk of injuries increasing with the use of heavy machinery, working with livestock, fatigue and extreme weather conditions,” said Eichler. “The Farm Safety Program will enable Manitoba farms to establish on-farm safety programs to keep their families, their workers and themselves safe while operating their businesses.”

The Manitoba Farm Safety Program is a continuation of a three year Growing Forward 2 – Growing Actions project. This continuation will fulfill the development and delivery of safety training, tools and resources in the agriculture sector.

“Our government acknowledges the importance of raising awareness regarding farm workplace hazards in order to prevent and reduce injuries,” said Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. “Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we are investing in the continued development and delivery of farm safety oriented programs and training that will make working and living on Manitoba farms safer for all.”

The program will continue to be administered by KAP, with design and development of the program being guided by the Farm Safety Council.

The Farm Safety Council consist of representatives from a number of stakeholders including members appointed by Manitoba’s farm commodity associations, including Manitoba Pork Council, Manitoba Canola Growers Association, Vegetable Growers Association of Manitoba, Manitoba Egg Farmers, Dairy Farmers of Manitoba, Manitoba Corn Growers, Manitoba Beef Producers and Keystone Agricultural Producers.