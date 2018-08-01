Grain Commission Using Surplus Funds To Enhance Harvest Sample Program

Details
Category: Ag News

 

Beginning in the 2018-19 crop year, producers who participate in the Canadian Grain Commission's (CGC) Harvest Sample Program (now open) will receive falling number and deoxynivalenol (DON) results for their wheat samples at no cost. The goal is to help producers to better market their crop to ensure the best return for their farms.

"It's an important tool that makes data available to promote the sale of Canadian grain, helps producers ensure the best return for their crops, and contributes to research on grain grades and the end-use quality of Canadian grain," said Canadian Grain Commission Chief Commissioner Patti Miller.

These enhancements to the Harvest Sample Program will be funded for the next 5 years through the investment of $4 million from the Canadian Grain Commission's accumulated surplus. This is the first step in the Canadian Grain Commission's plan to invest $90 million through a Surplus Investment Framework that will strengthen safeguards for producers, improve grain quality assurance programs and enhance grain quality science and innovation.

"The Canadian Grain Commission will invest surplus funds in programs and activities will meet the evolving needs of the grain sector for years to come. We look forward to working with stakeholders to maximize the value of surplus investment initiatives," added Miller.

In the coming months, the Commission will consult with grain sector stakeholders to develop more detailed proposals within the Surplus Investment Framework.

The Canadian Grain Commission is financed through a revolving fund, with over 90% of its operations funded on a cost-recovery basis, through fees. These fees are primarily earned through official grain inspection and weighing services provided to grain exporters.

As of December 31, 2017, the CGC had a revolving fund surplus of approximately $130 million. This surplus was accumulated because of higher than anticipated grain volumes and lower than expected spending. To reduce the risk of surplus accumulation, the CGC lowered its official inspection and weighing fees before the end of its five-year funding cycle on August 1, 2017.

The CGC says it looked carefully at the option of returning the money to the sector, and to producers specifically. The Canada Grain Act does not currently allow refunding fees collected from the grain companies to producers. In addition, returning the money directly to the companies that paid the fees may not result in direct benefits to producers. As a result, the CGC concluded that producers would see the greatest benefit if the surplus was used to strengthen and enhance programs offered to the sector.

In addition to amounts spent through the Surplus Investment Framework, $40 million will be set aside for a contingency operating fund, to cover downward fluctuations in grain volumes.

