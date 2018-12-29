Details
Category: Ag News

After a wet harvest, many farmers took in the grain drying session at the Farm Forum Event held earlier this month in Calgary.

Joy Agnew with the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) taught the room full of farmers, and says their recent trials found airflow rate may be more important than temperature increase.

"Also the benefit of adding heat depends on ambient conditions. I didn't realize how important that was going to be until we saw very distinct results depending on what kind of conditions we had. We had bad conditions in September, so adding heat had a big benefit, and in October, not so much, and so there really is kind of a break-even point where adding heat makes sense."

She reminds farmers when using supplemental heat, more heat is not necessarily better, with the key being to match the temperature increase with the airflow rate.

Agnew says, the last ten years of Alberta crop reports show harvest is moving later in the season, and if this trend holds true, farmers need to know their grain drying options.

More Ag News

Grain Drying Becoming More Important With Later Harvest Trends

After a wet harvest, many farmers took in the grain drying session at the Farm Forum Event held earlier this month in Calgary. Joy Agnew with the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI)…

Manitoba Ranchers Battle Dry Conditions In 2018

The dry conditions in 2018 made it a tough year for ranchers in the province. Manitoba Beef Producers General Manager Brian Lemon says the shortage of feed was the major story heading into the fall.…

Canola Meal Nutritive Values Updated

The Canola Council of Canada (CCC) has posted updated nutritive values on its canola meal website (Canolamazing.com). The goal is to enable improved accuracy for formulating dairy feed rations. The…

Pig Health Top Concern For Canadian Pork Council In 2018

Animal health was top of mind for the Canadian Pork Council this past year. Manitoba producer Rick Bergmann is the chair for the organization. "Now with the African swine fever that's occurring in…

U of M Researching Effectiveness Of Biofilters

A graduate research assistant at the University of Manitoba wants to see more biofilters used in Manitoba livestock operations. Desmond Essien was a guest speaker at the Prairie Livestock Expo held…

BASF Global Canola Manager Says Clubroot The Biggest Threat

Garth Hodges, the Global Canola Manager for BASF, was at the Farm Forum Event earlier this month in Calgary, speaking about how clubroot is the biggest threat to canola production worldwide. The…

CCA Looks Back On 2018

Trade was one of the priorities for the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) this year. Executive Vice President, Dennis Laycraft, says they started 2018 travelling during Trans-Pacific Partnership…

Pork Producers Battled Through Low Prices In 2018

Improved animal health and increased production were two of the highlights for Manitoba Pork looking back on 2018. Chair George Matheson gave use an update on the PED Virus situation. "By year-end…

2018 Canola Performance Trial Results Now Available

The 2018 Canola Performance Trial results are now available online. The small plot and field scale data booklet displays yield, height, lodging, days to maturity and calculated gross revenue values…

Safe Food Licence Deadline Approaching

Food business owners across Canada can now apply for a licence under the new Safe Food for Canadians Regulations by accessing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's online portal. Canadians are being…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login