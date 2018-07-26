Grain Grading, Variety Designation Changes Coming Aug 1

Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) is reminding grain producers and industry of changes to the Official Grain Grading Guide and variety designation lists coming into effect on August 1, 2018.

Beginning in the 2018-19 crop year, individual official standard samples will be used to assess frost, heat stress and mildew damage in western Canadian wheat. An updated version of the Official Grain Grading Guide will be available on the Canadian Grain Commission's website on August 1, 2018.

New variety designation lists will also come into effect on August 1, 2018.

Following a 3 year transition period, 25 varieties of Canada Western Red Spring and 4 varieties of Canada Prairie Spring Red wheat that do not meet the revised quality parameters for their current classes will be reassigned to the Canada Northern Hard Red class.

The CGC says these changes will help maintain Canada's reputation as a consistent supplier of high quality milling wheat and ensure Canadian producers are able to realize the benefits of growing premium classes.

