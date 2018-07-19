Grain Industry Continues Push For WTO Challenge Against Italy

Friday, July 20th marks the one-year anniversary of Italy’s country of origin labelling (COOL) regulations on pasta.

Canada’s grain industry is continuing to call on the federal government to launch a World Trade Organization (WTO) challenge to Italy’s COOL provisions.

Over the past year, Canada’s durum exports to Italy have been severely limited.

“Canada’s hard working farmers produce high quality grains that are in global demand and we rely on the government to provide stable, open markets for these products,” said Jeff Nielsen, President of Grain Growers of Canada (GGC). “If diplomatic efforts are not resolving our trade issues we need to know that our government will defend Canadian farmers against illegal protectionism.”

Italy is traditionally Canada’s largest durum market taking 20 to 25 per cent, or one million tonnes, of Canada’s durum exports over the past five years.

“As an industry we have long supported the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Europe,” said Cam Dahl, President of Cereals Canada. “But the fact is that one of our larger exports to Europe has almost disappeared since CETA came into effect. If this hard-won trade deal can’t be enforced, many will begin to question its value.”