Grain World - Farm Link Marketing Solutions Crop Tour

FarmLink’s market analysts and advisors are out evaluating this year’s crop.

Senior Market Analyst Neil Townsend says overall across the Prairies there’s a real variability in this year’s crop.

“Manitoba is a real garden spot, there’s lots of good fields there. Even the Eastern part of Saskatchewan, maybe above Highway 1 is really good; below Highway 1, I mean again there’s some patches of dry but some patches of good. So, it just looks really variable out there.”

He says on his leg of the tour he hasn’t seen a lot of insect or disease issues, but notes around Moose Jaw they started seeing some heat stress.

Townsend is fairly bullish when it comes to the market prospects for this year’s crop.

He says the major eight exporting stocks are forecast to be the lowest they’ve been since the USDA started keeping records.

“Over 50% of exports from the major eight have to come from North America combined U.S. and Canada. That by any means is a bullish scenario. So, I do see an upside for wheat prices, upside for barley prices and trade tensions kind of mask or confuse a little bit what might happen on canola but definitely an upside on the cereals and anything that’s remotely connected to a feed grain should see beneficial prices as we progress through this year.”

Townsend says, overall when it comes to the markets, the trade tensions are the really dominant story.

He thinks we could see a pause in Italy’s non-tariff trade barriers that they have put up against Canadian Durum; because simply put the Italians did not have a good crop both in terms of quality and quantity.

The Grain World-FarmLink Crop Tour wrapped up in Saskatoon.

