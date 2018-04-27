Green Gold Program Predicts 'Hay Day'

It's been almost a decade since the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) adopted the Green Gold Program.

The organization uses the program to help determine the optimal cutting date for alfalfa, depending on what the feed is being used for (dairy or beef).

Farmers are asked to submit samples to the Central Testing Lab for analysis.

MFGA Extension Support Person John McGregor explained how participants benefit from the program.

"The benefit for the person that's participating is that they get the actual results from that field that they're sampling," he said. "They can make a determination as to how quickly it is maturing and how quickly the quality is dropping, so that they...can have a rough idea as to when the alfalfa, if they're looking for dairy quality, will be reaching 150 relative feed value. They can go on ahead and plan to cut and get it cut."

McGregor says most areas will see two or three cuts throughout the year, with Hay Day usually falling sometime between June 4 - 7.

Those interested in participating can visit mfga.net or email [email protected].