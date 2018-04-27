Details
Category: Ag News

It's been almost a decade since the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) adopted the Green Gold Program.

The organization uses the program to help determine the optimal cutting date for alfalfa, depending on what the feed is being used for (dairy or beef).

Farmers are asked to submit samples to the Central Testing Lab for analysis.

MFGA Extension Support Person John McGregor explained how participants benefit from the program.

"The benefit for the person that's participating is that they get the actual results from that field that they're sampling," he said. "They can make a determination as to how quickly it is maturing and how quickly the quality is dropping, so that they...can have a rough idea as to when the alfalfa, if they're looking for dairy quality, will be reaching 150 relative feed value. They can go on ahead and plan to cut and get it cut."

McGregor says most areas will see two or three cuts throughout the year, with Hay Day usually falling sometime between June 4 - 7.

Those interested in participating can visit mfga.net or email [email protected].

More Ag News

Green Gold Program Predicts 'Hay Day'

It's been almost a decade since the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) adopted the Green Gold Program. The organization uses the program to help determine the optimal cutting date for…

Winter Wheat Starting To Grow

This week's warmer temperatures have brought Manitoba's winter wheat crop back to life. Elmer Kaskiw, agronomist with Ducks Unlimited, has visited a number of fields in recent days. "Most fields are…

CFA Sends Open Letter Urging Passage Of Bill C-49

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) has sent an open letter to Members of Parliament asking them to pass Bill C-49 (Transportation Modernization Act) as amended by the Senate last month. CFA…

Research Project To Provide Health Benefits Of Consuming Grains

A new research project at the University of Saskatchewan aims to provide Canadians with more information about the health benefits of consuming grains. The Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission,…

Farmers Wanted For On-Farm Research Trials

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers has been conducting its On-Farm Network research trials since 2012. The program allows farmers to conduct on-farm strip trials on their own land, using their own…

Soil Test Can Help Prevent Root Rot

Fusarium and Aphanomyces are the most damaging root rots in Manitoba. Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers Production Specialist Laryssa Stevenson had some advice to help reduce the risk of disease in…

Grain Shippers Hopeful That CP Trains Keep Moving

Grain shippers are welcoming the news that a work stoppage at CP Rail has been avoided for now following a recommendation from federal officials and the parties to hold a ratification vote. The…

La Coop Fédérée Buys Winnipeg-Based Standard Nutrition Canada

La Coop fédérée, an agri-food cooperative with operations across Canada, has announced that it has purchased Standard Nutrition Canada (SNC), a Winnipeg-based company offering animal nutrition…

Canola Growers Cautioned About Using Quinclorac In 2018

Canola growers are being advised to contact their grain buyer before using the herbicide quinclorac this growing season. The Canola Council of Canada is welcoming the recent decision of the Codex…

Check Your Animals For Ticks

Now's the time that cattle producers should be checking their animals for ticks. That according to Dr. Kateryn Rochon, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Manitoba. She says tick…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





26
Apr
2018
Rustic Clock Workshop

26 April 2018 - 27 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler Arts & Culture, Winkler





26
Apr
2018
Recovery Winkler

26 April 2018 , 7:00 pm

Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church





27
Apr
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

27 April 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





27
Apr
2018
2018 Health Expo

27 April 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre & Services for Seniors





27
Apr
2018
Fish Fry at the Pembina Threshermens Museum (PTM)

27 April 2018 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





Login