Details
Category: Ag News

Grunthal Livestock Auction Mart, which was built in the early 1970's, is under new ownership.

Manager Harold Unrau is part of the new ownership group and explained some of recent changes that have taken place.

"We've totally gutted the whole ring area and we've put a scale in the ring and changed our stands and we've changed our sorting area to make it a lot more stress-free environment for the cattle. Easier sorting, easier selling, and the cattle want to go where we want them to go now just by the renovations we've made."

Unrau says they've also improved how they do business.

"We have the option of pre-sorting and pre-weighing your cattle now, so if you don't want to risk having a lot of shrink you can bring them in, we'll sort them...we'll weigh them with a percentage of shrink...and we'll put them back on feed so the cattle are on feed all time and it's a lot less stress on the animal."

Unrau notes the fall run started about a month earlier than normal this year, which has resulted in lighter weights overall.

Grunthal Livestock Auction Mart serves roughly 75 per cent of southern Manitoba and handles about 25,000 animals per year.

More Ag News

University Of Manitoba Educator Receives Safety Award

Manitoba's safety awards were handed out at a ceremony Wednesday night in Winnipeg. The 2018 Manitoba Agri-Safety Award went to Thea Green, an educator in the School of Agriculture at the University…

Grunthal Livestock Auction Mart Under New Ownership

Grunthal Livestock Auction Mart, which was built in the early 1970's, is under new ownership. Manager Harold Unrau is part of the new ownership group and explained some of recent changes that have…

John Deere Aquires Argentina-Based Manufacturer

Deere & Company (John Deere) has completed its acquisition of Argentina-based PLA, after signing an agreement back in July. PLA manufactures sprayers, planters, and specialty products for agriculture…

Calgary Hosts International Beef Alliance

Members of the International Beef Alliance (IBA) met last week (Sep 16-21) in Calgary. The membership of the Alliance accounts for over 60 per cent of the world’s traded beef. The alliance…

MacAulay Concludes Second Cross-Country Tour

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up his second cross-country tour. During the 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour, MacAulay met with farmers, processors, and industry…

Harvest Slowly Progressing For Corn And Soybeans

The province's latest crop report says Manitoba's soybean harvest is sitting at about 30 per cent complete, which is up from 20 per cent last week. Cassandra Tkachuk is a Production Specialist with…

Farm Financials In Good Shape: FCC Report

Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) latest analysis of farm assets and debt indicates that Canadian agriculture continues to show strength and resilience despite higher interest rates, trade uncertainty and…

Manitoba Crop Report - September 24

Rainfall, mixed with cool, humid conditions over the past week have stalled harvest for the second week in a row. Manitoba Agriculture is pegging overall harvest progress at 73%, compared to 71% last…

CCA Welcomes Progress Made On CPTPP

The bill to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) passed second reading in the House of Commons last week. The Director of Government and…

KAP President Says Taxes Will Be Key Focus Of Upcoming Municipal Election

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) is hoping to see Manitoba farmers getting engaged with next month's municipal election. President Bill Campbell says taxes will be a main focus. "We have seen a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login