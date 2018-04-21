Handling Stress This Spring

An Agricultural Safety and Health Specialist says, just like farmers maintain their equipment, they also need to prep themselves for the the busy season ahead.

Glen Blahey with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) says frustration can build during seeding if the field conditions aren't good.

"It's really important that everyone prepare and anticipate how they would manage a stressful situation. Talking to someone, having some place for venting your frustrations and dealing with those emotional issues that come up when the work process is not going to way you had hoped it."

He adds farmers need to make sure they get enough rest, nutrients, and water to prepare for seeding this spring.