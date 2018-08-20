Harvest Continues Across Manitoba, Moisture Stress Becoming Evident

Farmers have been taking advantage of the hot, dry conditions over the past week.

Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba Agriculture says winter cereal and field pea harvest is complete, with spring cereal and canola harvest underway, all with variable yields.

She notes moisture stress is becoming evident in some crops.

"In the really late maturing crops like soybeans, sunflowers and corn, we are seeing a lot of stress due to the lack of moisture. We are seeing wilting, we're seeing leaf drop in sunflowers and corn and in soybeans we are seeing a lot of premature ripening and plants really drying off and really maturing much quicker than what we would expect."

There continues to be a shortage of hay in many parts of the province, due to the lack of rain this summer. Farmers are encouraged to use Manitoba Hay Listings to find additional feed sources or the Pastures for Rent or Wanted listing for pastures.

Map courtesy Manitoba Agriculture