Details
Category: Ag News

Harvest efforts are continuing in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Another project was combined this week south of Winnipeg, as the CHIP IN (Creating Hope In People In Need) group harvested 110 acres of soybeans near Glenlea. The group consists of four or five different farm families.

The land was leased from University of Manitoba, with inputs such as seed, chemical, and fertilizer all donated from large companies and local input dealers. Equipment and time was donated by the local farmers.

Dustin Wiens says they've been growing crops at the site for about three years now.

"We all feel that we're very lucky here in Canada to have the food security that we do. This was a very unique way for us to help out those in need...We love to give a hand we when can."

Wiens says it was a bit of down year for the soybeans due to the dry conditions, however in the end they were still able to raise about $30,000 for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. He notes the crop yielded about 30 bushels per acre.

The group is considering growing canola or wheat next year.

Sponsors for the project included NorthStar Genetics, BASF, Bayer, Marc Hutlet Seeds, and Nutrien Ag Solutions.

More Ag News

Mental Health First Aid Program Announced

The Do More Agriculture Foundation and Farm Credit Canada are teaming up to provide mental health first aid training to agriculture communities. The 2-day Mental Health First Aid program will teach…

Harvest Efforts Continue To Support Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Harvest efforts are continuing in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. Another project was combined this week south of Winnipeg, as the CHIP IN (Creating Hope In People In Need) group harvested…

CFA Focusing On Trade As MP's Return To Ottawa

MP's are back in Ottawa this week after the summer break. Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Ron Bonnett says they'll be keeping a close eye on Bill C-79, which would implement the…
Default Image

Deputy Ag Minister Gingera-Beauchemin Being Honoured

Dori Gingera-Beauchemin, deputy minister for Manitoba Agriculture, is being recognized for her work on Manitoba-Japan relations. She'll be honoured at an awards ceremony hosted by Consul-General…

(VIDEO) City Students Learn About Farming

Students from Winnipeg and rural Manitoba are getting a chance to see what farming is all about this week at the Amazing Agriculture Adventure. The 3-day event, which features a dozen interactive…

Statistics Canada Forecasting Record Corn Crop

Statistics Canada is predicting a record corn for grain crop this year. The agency's model-based principal field crop estimates forecast record production of 14.5 million tonnes of corn for grain.…

Manitoba Beef Producers Welcomes Drought Relief Measures

Due to this year's dry conditions, the province has made changes to the Ag Action Manitoba program to enable funding for water source development, which includes wells and dugouts. Manitoba Beef…

Corn Harvest Begins

The grain corn harvest is underway in Manitoba. "There has been some grain [corn] harvesting happening in the Altona region and also in the Elm Creek region," said Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba…

Combines Sitting As Of Late

Manitoba Agriculture says there was little to no harvest progress made over the past week because of the rainfall, high humidity and cool temperatures. Progress remains steady at about 65 per cent…

It's Not Too Early To Soil Test

The province's soil fertility specialist John Heard says it's not too early to start soil testing in preparation for fall fertilizer applications. "The best time to sample is close to when the crop…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login