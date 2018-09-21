Harvest Efforts Continue To Support Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Harvest efforts are continuing in support of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Another project was combined this week south of Winnipeg, as the CHIP IN (Creating Hope In People In Need) group harvested 110 acres of soybeans near Glenlea. The group consists of four or five different farm families.

The land was leased from University of Manitoba, with inputs such as seed, chemical, and fertilizer all donated from large companies and local input dealers. Equipment and time was donated by the local farmers.

Dustin Wiens says they've been growing crops at the site for about three years now.

"We all feel that we're very lucky here in Canada to have the food security that we do. This was a very unique way for us to help out those in need...We love to give a hand we when can."

Wiens says it was a bit of down year for the soybeans due to the dry conditions, however in the end they were still able to raise about $30,000 for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. He notes the crop yielded about 30 bushels per acre.

The group is considering growing canola or wheat next year.

Sponsors for the project included NorthStar Genetics, BASF, Bayer, Marc Hutlet Seeds, and Nutrien Ag Solutions.