Harvest Ramps Up: Weekly Crop Report

Manitoba Agriculture says dry conditions are continuing across much of the province.

Moisture stress is becoming evident in many crops and rainfall is needed to help with grain fill.

Hail occurred in most regions over the weekend. The extent of damage is still being determined.

Harvest has started for winter cereals, spring cereals, field peas and forage grass seed, with average yields.

Haying continues with 40 to 60% of normal yields. Farmers encouraged to use the Manitoba Hay Listing to find additional feed sources or the Pastures for Rent or Wanted listing for pastures

There are limited disease and insect concerns this week, with the exception being grasshoppers.

Courtesy Manitoba Agriculture