Harvest Reaches Three-Quarter Mark In Manitoba

Manitoba Agriculture says overall harvest progress across Manitoba is at about 78 per cent complete.

The province notes widespread hard frost across province will help kill vegetative growth and dry down crops.

Grain being harvested is dry to damp with the majority needing aeration or artificial drying to condition for storage.

Winter cereal seeding continues with the earliest seeded crops now emerging.

Livestock feed supplementation is occurring on pastures as cool weather has slowed growth.

harvest progress oct1 2018Courtesy Manitoba Agriculture

