Health Canada Proposes New Regulations For Two Neonics

Health Canada has announced new mitigation measures on the neonicotinoids clothianidin and thiamethoxam, which are pesticides used as seed treatments or sprays to protect crops from insects.

Under the proposed changes, the products would be banned from use on orchard trees or strawberry patches, while new labelling will be required for seed treatments.

The Pest Management Regulatory Agency proposed a three-year phase-out of the imidacloprid in 2016. A final decision is expected in 2018.