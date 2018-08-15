Health Canada Proposes Phase Out Of Two Neonicotinoid Pesticides

Following a series of special reviews, Health Canada is proposing to phase out use for two neonicotinoid pesticides over the next three to five years.

According to findings from Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency, the substances clothianidin thiamethoxam are being measured at levels that are harmful to aquatic insects.

In a statement, Health Canada said that based on these findings, it is proposing to phase out all outdoor agricultural and turf uses for clothianidin, and all outdoor agricultural and ornamental uses for thiamethoxam.

The proposals will undergo a 90-day consultation period involving stakeholders and interested parties. Final special review decisions are expected to be announced at the end of 2019.

In a release issued following this decision, Grain Growers of Canada expressed concern over the speed of the PMRA's re-evaluation process claiming it prevented the agency from engaging farmers in order for both parties to fully understand the issues.

"Grain farmers are concerned that the Pest Management Regulatory Agency's (PMRA) re-evaluation process is focused on publishing proposed decisions as fast as possible. It appears that this speed limits their ability to ensure all relevant information is available and prevents them from engaging farmers so that we can fully understand the issues they raise, which would allow us to provide the PMRA with the information required to refine these decisions. GGC will be reviewing today's decision on Clothianidin and Thiamethoxam and will provide further comment once that review is complete."

The Canola Council of Canada also expressed concern over the decision.

“Sustainable production and science-based decisions about risk are the foundation of our industry,” said Brian Innes, vice president of public affairs for the Canola Council of Canada, in a statement.

“Today’s announcement is concerning because these products are very important for our growers, and without viable alternatives, the ban will significantly impact the canola sector.”

The Canola Council of Canada says it will thoroughly review the proposed decisions on clothianidin and thiamethoxam and will continue to actively contribute to the review process.

In November 2016, Health Canada proposed a ban on another neonicotinoid, imidacloprid.