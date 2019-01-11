Health Canada Says 2017 Glyphosate Re-Evaluation Decision Will Stand

Health Canada says its final re-evaluation decision on glyphosate from 2017 will stand.

This after the department received eight notices of objection.

Health Canada says after a thorough scientific review, the department has concluded that the concerns raised by the objectors could not be scientifically supported when considering the entire body of relevant data.

The objections raised did not create doubt or concern regarding the scientific basis for the 2017 re-evaluation decision for glyphosate.

The Canadian government says no pesticide regulatory authority in the world currently considers glyphosate to be a cancer risk to humans at the levels at which humans are currently exposed.