Details
Category: Ag News

Manitoba's hemp harvest has begun.

Jennifer McCombe, agronomist with Fresh Hemp Foods, says hemp was also affected by the lack of moisture this year.

"It's been a very challenging year," she commented. "Very dry, so seeding timing was really important because you're seeding hemp shallow. So we do have some crops that were seeded earlier this year, so they were taken off a little bit more earlier than normal...So far, actually, yields have been surprising. We're hoping that it continues that way, but there's still a lot more crop to be taken off."

According to Statistics Canada, there was roughly 20,000 acres of hemp grown in Manitoba this year. McCombe says the majority of those acres are grown in southern Manitoba, whereas 20 years ago, much of the acres were seeded in the Parkland area.

She notes most of the hemp in Manitoba and Saskatchewan is straight-cut, however more producers in Alberta are starting to swath their crop because of the high winds that can help with dry down. Most producers in Manitoba will need to dry down the grain after combining.

The federal government recently announced that producers may now harvest the entire hemp plant, including the flowering heads, branches and leaves.

More Ag News

Pros and Cons of Straight Cutting Canola

Over the last couple years, there's been a build of interest around straight cutting canola. Program Manager for Applied Ag Services with the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI), Nathan…

Preparations Underway For Open Farm Day

Forty-two host sites are participating in this year's Open Farm Day in Manitoba, which takes place Sunday, September 16. Coordinator Wendy Bulloch says preparations are coming along nicely. "We've…

New CPSR Wheat Variety Results From Historic Partnership

The Alberta Wheat Commission and Canterra Seeds have launched a new Canada Prairie Spring Red (CPSR) wheat variety. Chair of the Alberta Wheat Commission, Kevin Bender, says AAC Crossfield is a…

Canola Harvest Wrapping Up For Many Farmers

Many farmers in Manitoba have wrapped up canola harvest for the year. Angela Brackenreed, agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada, said yield results varied. "When a lot of the province was…

NorthStar Genetics Showcases New Soybean Varieties

Newton and Sperling were two of the new soybean varieties showcased by NorthStar Genetics at the company's plot tour held Thursday near Winnipeg. The company used the event to showcase new trait…

Corn Silage Harvest Underway

Manitoba Corn Growers Agronomist Morgan Cott says corn silage harvest got underway in some parts of the province this week. She notes the timing is on par with other years. Cott says producers should…

Province Releases Early Fall Frost Report

Manitoba Agriculture has released an early Fall Frost Report after sub-zero temperatures were recorded in the province earlier this week. The hardest hit area was the northwest, although there were…

Beef Industry Wants Preferential Access To Key Asian Markets

While NAFTA is taking centre stage in trade news, the Canadian Cattlemen's Association is also keeping a close eye on an agreement to access key Asian markets. Japan, Mexico and Singapore have now…

FCC Helping To End Hunger

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is once again contributing $100,000 to school meal programs across Canada, supporting meal programs offered at 100 schools across Canada. Recipient schools are selected based…

As NAFTA Talks Resume, Ag Minister Says Canada Will Support Supply Management

NAFTA negotiations are set to resume Wednesday in Washington. This after Canada and the U.S. were unable to reach a deal before President Trump's deadline last Friday. Canada's Agriculture Minister…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login