Manitoba's hemp harvest has begun.

Jennifer McCombe, agronomist with Fresh Hemp Foods, says hemp was also affected by the lack of moisture this year.

"It's been a very challenging year," she commented. "Very dry, so seeding timing was really important because you're seeding hemp shallow. So we do have some crops that were seeded earlier this year, so they were taken off a little bit more earlier than normal...So far, actually, yields have been surprising. We're hoping that it continues that way, but there's still a lot more crop to be taken off."

According to Statistics Canada, there was roughly 20,000 acres of hemp grown in Manitoba this year. McCombe says the majority of those acres are grown in southern Manitoba, whereas 20 years ago, much of the acres were seeded in the Parkland area.

She notes most of the hemp in Manitoba and Saskatchewan is straight-cut, however more producers in Alberta are starting to swath their crop because of the high winds that can help with dry down. Most producers in Manitoba will need to dry down the grain after combining.

The federal government recently announced that producers may now harvest the entire hemp plant, including the flowering heads, branches and leaves.