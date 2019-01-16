Hensall Co-op Acquires ILTA Bean Plant At Bloom, MB

Details
Hensall District Co-op has acquired ILTA Grain Inc's edible bean processing plant located at Bloom, Manitoba, including a satellite receiving station at Miami.

The facility has the capacity to process up to 40,000 MT of dry beans into various pack sizes.

“We are very pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in bean processing with this high quality, well managed facility” stated Joey Groot, the Corporate Operations Manager of Hensall Co-op. “Our product is so highly sought after around the globe that we have been running above capacity at our current facility in Hensall, Ontario. We are very fortunate to find an opportunity to grow our capability while giving us access to experienced and valued employees, improving our logistics stream and reducing risk by diversifying our manufacturing footprint. Being within 20 kilometres of our existing operation in Rignold, Manitoba is an added bonus.”

The facilities will be referred to as Hensall Co-op Bloom and Hensall Co-op Miami.

Hensall Co-op is the eighth largest non-financial co-op in Canada, with over 6,000 member-owners and 30 owned locations in Ontario and Manitoba.

Financial details of the deal are not being disclosed.

