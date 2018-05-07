How Bad Is Soil Erosion This Spring?

While there has been some soil erosion this spring, with the strong winds and dry soil, it actually takes a number of years before a significant impact will be felt.

That from Marla Riekman, soil management specialist with Manitoba Agriculture.

She says most farmers go into winter expecting to see a lot of moisture in the spring.

"It's a bit of a learning curve to thinking about how we manage our crop residue and how we manage some of our tillage in the fall. I think the more we start to see some of these situations, if we stay dry again this year...then it might have to change a bit about how we're managing our fall tillage and fall residue."

Riekman says planting shelterbelts can have a big impact in reducing the amount of soil erosion that is taking place.