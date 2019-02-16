Details
Category: Ag News

Farmers are spending 33% of their time in the sprayer idling, 22% in transport and only about 45% of their time actually spraying.

That from Tom Wolf from Agrimetrix Research and Training, who was sharing some interesting stats from John Deere.

Wolf feels farmers should be looking at ways to increase their time and efficiency in the sprayer.

“The first step really is to do an accounting," he said. "We want to know how are you spending your time. How long does it take you to fill the sprayer, to clean the sprayer, or enter some records? Most of the time we pull into the field and the first thing we need to do is get the monitor set up.”

He notes it’s a farmer’s responsibility to improve their spraying operations so that the non-farming public can have faith in stewardship practices.

Farmers want to make sure they are not causing spray drift or contamination of water sources when cleaning out the sprayer.

Wolf says new technology coming out means farmers will be able to move to site-specific spraying. Some of the new artificial intelligence technology is able to detect weeds, disease, insects as well as even the nutrient status of your plants through a phone app or drone imagery.

More Ag News

Improving Sprayer Efficiency

Farmers are spending 33% of their time in the sprayer idling, 22% in transport and only about 45% of their time actually spraying. That from Tom Wolf from Agrimetrix Research and Training, who was…

Soybean Growers 'Cautious' Heading Into 2019 Growing Season

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) held its Annual General Meeting this week in Winnipeg at the CropConnect Conference. Outgoing Chair John Preun talked about the mood heading into this…

Nutrien Ag Solutions Wins 4R Nutrient Stewardship Award

Nutrien Ag Solutions was recognized this week with the fifth annual 4-R Nutrient Stewardship Agri-Retailer Award, which is given out each year during the Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers…

U of M Researcher Studying Edible Bean Yields

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying whether a proceeding crop can affect edible bean yields. Kristen MacMillian explained her work. "Farmers have crop rotations and…

First 24 Hours Of Pig Care Are Very Important

It's important to pay extra close attention to pigs during the first 24 hours of care. Dennis Stevenson with Zoetis says this can pay dividends down the road. "A lot of the studies are starting to…

Reframing The Conversation Around Antibiotics

Farmers need to reframe the conversation on the use of antibiotics in animal agriculture. That from Dr. Leah Dorman with Phibro Animal Health. "I think it's important because there is a lot of…

Weed Specialist Discusses Edible Beans

The province's weed specialist has some advice for edible bean growers. Tammy Jones was a guest speaker at the Edible Bean Meetings held last week in Altona and Portage la Prairie. "I think we need…

MacAulay Announces Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program

The federal government has announced an investment of $50.3 million over five years for the new Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP). "Canada's agricultural sector is strong and…

University of Winnipeg Receives Weston Seeding Food Innovation Grant

A University of Winnipeg research project has received a $250,000 Weston Seeding Food Innovation Grant. The project will examine ways to train a computer to recognize and tend for prairie crops. To…

Survey Shows Farmers Cautious About Sharing Farm Data

A new survey shows farmers are embracing new technology, but are cautious about sharing data. Farm Credit Canada (FCC) surveyed over 2,000 Canadian producers and found 25 per cent have become less…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login