Increasing Yields For Grass Seed Crops

Farmers attending the Manitoba Forage Seed Conference earlier this month learned about ways to increase yields in grass seed crops.

Dr. Nicole Anderson with Oregon State University talked about the role of plant growth regulators in helping to reduce lodging.

"Plant growth regulators are one tool that we can use to shorten the stem, so that the plant can do a better job of supporting that seed head and trying to keep the plant upright during the pollination and fertilization process," she commented.

Dr. Anderson added nitrogen is a big driver of seed number and seed weight for grass seed crops, however it's important not too apply too much, as that will increase the risk of lodging.

She adds applying nitrogen at the right time is also important.