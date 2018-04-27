India Bans Imports Of Yellow Peas Until July

India has restricted yellow pea imports until the end of June.

The ban is the latest in a series of moves made by the Indian government to reduce the number of peas coming into the country.

Last November, India applied a 50 per cent import tariff on peas. Then in December, a 30 per cent duty was placed on imports of chickpeas and lentils. The chickpea tariff was raised to 60 per cent in March.

The moves were made to support Indian farmers who faced lower commodity prices.

India is Canada’s largest export market for peas.