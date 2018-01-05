India Pulse Tariffs Hurting Manitoba Seed Sales

A seed retailer in western Manitoba says India's decision to place tariffs on pulse crops is having a direct effect on seeding decisions being made here in this province.

Last year India introduced a 50 per cent import duty on peas, and 30 per cent import duties on chickpeas and lentils.

Simon Ellis is a co-owner of Ellis Seeds, located southeast of Brandon.

Simon Ellis - File Photo

"We're hearing from farmers that do grow pulses, they're just kind of holding on to what they've had from last year," he said. "Just kind of waiting to see where the India trade barriers are going to play out and hopefully it gets resolved, and then I think they plan on sowing but if it doesn't get resolved, I think they're going to probably cut back some acres and plant more wheat and soybeans."

Ellis said the situation is affecting other crops as well.

"This is affecting the entire value chain in Canadian agriculture. We've seen reductions in cleaning other crops just because of the downturn in pulses, so it's not affecting just the pulses. there's a downturn in flax processing because now all of the seed plants across Canada are switching onto something else that they can actually make money on."

Ellis is urging the federal government to get involved to help find a resolution to the situation.