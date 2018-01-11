Innovation To Take Centre Stage At Ag Days

The 41st Manitoba Ag Days is less than a week away.

The show takes place January 16 - 18 at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Media Coordinator Andrea Guthrie says those who come to the show will definitely want to check out the Inventor's Showcase located in Barn 4.

"The Inventor's Showcase is a huge draw for the show," she commented. "It's really where we get to see the innovations in the industry. It's pretty inspiring to see everything that's coming out and this year we have 14 entries."

Guthrie notes many of the products in the Inventor's Showcase will end up in the marketplace.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF 2018 INVENTIONS

The New Products Competition will also be back again this year with 17 entries in the mix. Those products will be scattered throughout the show.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF 2018 NEW PRODUCT ENTRIES

The theme of this year's show is "The Year of the Young Farmer".