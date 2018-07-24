Insect Threat Decreasing

Early season insects are not posing much of a threat to farmers, as we're in a transition period right now.

That from Manitoba Agriculture Entomologist John Gavloski.

He noted growers have been seeing some grasshoppers around field edges.

"The other one, just to watch, is spider mites in soybeans. I don't expect things to be highly economical. There's often heavy edge effects with this insect, so I would be checking around the edges of the soybean field. They do better under hot dry conditions. So areas that have been getting some heavier rains recently, may be at less risk. Drier areas, you might want to check the edges of the soybean fields."

So far, there have been no reports of soybean aphids in Manitoba. Gavloski says last year was bad for soybean aphids, but you don't usually see the problem in back-to-back years.