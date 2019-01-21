Details
Category: Ag News

The Inventor's Showcase is back again this year at Manitoba Ag Days.

General Manager Kristen Phillips says they'll have 14 products on display this week.

"I think the judges are going to have the hardest time ever to judge this competition. We've got some really great items, some are from companies, some are inventions that are true farmers in their shop making their own product. So it really is an interesting, different scope this year."

As always, the Inventor's Showcase will be located in Barn #4. There will also be 19 new products featured throughout the show floor, in addition to 13 farm safety features.

Manitoba Ag Days runs Tuesday through Thursday at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Admission and parking are free.

More Ag News

Inventors Take Centre Stage At Ag Days

The Inventor's Showcase is back again this year at Manitoba Ag Days. General Manager Kristen Phillips says they'll have 14 products on display this week. "I think the judges are going to have the…

Enlist E3 Soybeans Coming To Canada

Corteva Agriscience, a division of DowDuPont, has announced plans for the commercial launch of Enlist E3 soybeans in Canada, Brazil and the United States beginning in 2019. Enlist E3 soybeans…

Ag Outlook 2019-2020 Market Forecast

Neil Townsend, FarmLink’s Senior Market Analyst, says he’s a little bearish going into the 2019-20 crop year, noting that farmers may be yielding their way to success. “Some of the yields on the…

Soybean Growers Experienced Lower Yields, Green Seed In 2018

Soybeans was one of the many crops affected by dry conditions last year. Cassandra Tkachuk, production specialist with Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG), talked about the 2018 growing season…

Manitoba Pork Assists In Alberta PED Investigation

It was revealed last week that the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) was discovered for the first time in Alberta. The first Canadian PED case was confirmed in Ontario back in 2014, and has…

Keystone Potato Producers Supports STARS

Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) has made the decision to provide annual financial support to STARS. The move was made at their recent AGM in Portage La Prairie, where members unanimously…

Hensall Co-op Acquires ILTA Bean Plant At Bloom, MB

Hensall District Co-op has acquired ILTA Grain Inc's edible bean processing plant located at Bloom, Manitoba, including a satellite receiving station at Miami. The facility has the capacity to…

Dairy Farmers of Canada Questions The New Food Guide

The revised Canada Food Guide set to be released later this month has Dairy Farmers of Canada worried about the future health of Canadians. The national farm organization says Health Canada plans to…

Federal Government Funds Crop Research

On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, announced a federal investment of up to $39.3 million to four science clusters including barley, wheat, diverse field crops and…

New Food Safety Regulations In Effect

Canada's new Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) are now in effect. The regulations are consistent with international standards and focus on prevention and allowing for faster removal of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login