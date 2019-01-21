Inventors Take Centre Stage At Ag Days

The Inventor's Showcase is back again this year at Manitoba Ag Days.

General Manager Kristen Phillips says they'll have 14 products on display this week.

"I think the judges are going to have the hardest time ever to judge this competition. We've got some really great items, some are from companies, some are inventions that are true farmers in their shop making their own product. So it really is an interesting, different scope this year."

As always, the Inventor's Showcase will be located in Barn #4. There will also be 19 new products featured throughout the show floor, in addition to 13 farm safety features.

Manitoba Ag Days runs Tuesday through Thursday at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Admission and parking are free.