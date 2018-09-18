It's Not Too Early To Soil Test

The province's soil fertility specialist John Heard says it's not too early to start soil testing in preparation for fall fertilizer applications.

"The best time to sample is close to when the crop is going to take those nutrients up, that might even be in the spring. But, that's not a practical possibility, so we need to sample in the fall."

Heard says the ideal temperature to sample at is five degrees Celsius, however that's not practical as farmers would be waiting until early to mid-October and that's too late. He adds farmers should be sampling throughout the fall ,noting sooner you have the info the better.