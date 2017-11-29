Janzen Enjoying New Role As Foodgrains Bank Rep

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank's new representative for Manitoba has been busy over the past couple of weeks, meeting with farmers and other stakeholders.

Gordon Janzen of Winnipeg started his new job in mid-November, taking over for Harold Penner of Arnaud who held the position for more than 14 years. Penner has taken on a new role as Regional Representative Coordinator.

Janzen will be responsible for overseeing about 40 growing projects in Manitoba.

He says it has been great to meet so many people who are invested in helping other people.

"I've been really impressed with the enthusiasm and the support of the farming community and also the amount of support that there is," Janzen commented. "It's really quite phenomenal. I just want to be part of that enthusiasm for helping others in need."

Janzen, who grew up in India as the child of missionary parents, has served as a pastor in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and has worked overseas with MCC.

He also has family roots in Arnaud, Manitoba.