John Deere To Aquire Argentina-Based Sprayer And Planter Manufacturer

John Deere (Deere & Company) has signed an agreement to acquire Argentina-based PLA, a privately-held manufacturer of sprayers, planters, and specialty agriculture products.

"The PLA acquisition enhances John Deere's commitment to customers as we continue to provide innovative, cost-effective equipment, technology, and services to improve their productivity," said John May, President, Agricultural Solutions & Chief Information Officer at Deere.

PLA was founded in 1975 and was the first company to manufacture self-propelled sprayers in Latin America.

The company has approximately 450 employees and currently markets products on four continents. It has manufacturing facilities in Las Rosas, Argentina, and Canoas, Brazil.