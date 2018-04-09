KAP 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting April 6 in Portage la Prairie. Following is a list of resolutions that were passed at the meeting:

1. Plastic Roller BMP

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to include plastic grain bag rollers as an eligible environmental BMP at a cost share of 50 per cent up to $5,000.

2. Farm Product Recycling

Resolved that KAP work with CleanFARMS and other interested stakeholders to increase the number of collection sites in Manitoba and increase the list of products that are accepted for recycling at all sites.

3. Crop Insurance Coverage for Fruit

Resolved that KAP lobby the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation to work with Manitoba Agriculture and the Prairie Fruit Growers Association to establish an affordable insurance program that covers an appropriate range of natural perils to Strawberry and Saskatoon crops.

Further resolved that KAP lobby the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation to work with Manitoba Agriculture and the Prairie Fruit Growers Association to collect sufficient data to develop insurance programs for other fruit crops in Manitoba.

4. Grain Transportation Infrastructure

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Canada, railway companies and grain companies to work together to identify and fix the existing bottlenecks in the grain transportation system.

5. Night Hunting

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to implement a policy to ban the practice of night hunting in the province.

6. Workplace Safety and Health

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to require all government personnel be trained in biosecurity protocols and obtain permission before entering any restricted areas at any livestock farm.

7. Shortline Railway Support

Resolved that KAP lobby the province of Manitoba to create a division of Manitoba Infrastructure to specifically handle provincially regulated short-lines with a focus on creating opportunities for accessing infrastructure funding on an ongoing basis as well as providing knowledge and support to companies as required (similar to the Saskatchewan model);

Further resolved that KAP lobby Transport Canada and the Government of Canada to provide funding for infrastructure projects on short-line railroads in Manitoba.

8. Municipal and Education Tax Review

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to immediately undertake a full review of the municipal and educational tax formulas in order to ensure that a fair and equitable balance of the tax burden exists between both farmland and residential properties.

9. KAP Communication

Resolved that KAP investigate ways to better utilize technology for the purposes of communication and participation with KAP’s members and the general Manitoba public.

10. Road Maintenance

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to give municipalities the option to take over routine maintenance (plowing and grading) of provincial gravel roads using a cost neutral structure that covers depreciation, fuel, labour and maintenance of the equipment.