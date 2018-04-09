KAP 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions

Details
Category: Ag News

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting April 6 in Portage la Prairie. Following is a list of resolutions that were passed at the meeting:

 

1. Plastic Roller BMP

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to include plastic grain bag rollers as an eligible environmental BMP at a cost share of 50 per cent up to $5,000.

2. Farm Product Recycling

Resolved that KAP work with CleanFARMS and other interested stakeholders to increase the number of collection sites in Manitoba and increase the list of products that are accepted for recycling at all sites.

3. Crop Insurance Coverage for Fruit

Resolved that KAP lobby the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation to work with Manitoba Agriculture and the Prairie Fruit Growers Association to establish an affordable insurance program that covers an appropriate range of natural perils to Strawberry and Saskatoon crops.

Further resolved that KAP lobby the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation to work with Manitoba Agriculture and the Prairie Fruit Growers Association to collect sufficient data to develop insurance programs for other fruit crops in Manitoba.

4. Grain Transportation Infrastructure

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Canada, railway companies and grain companies to work together to identify and fix the existing bottlenecks in the grain transportation system.

5. Night Hunting

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to implement a policy to ban the practice of night hunting in the province.

6. Workplace Safety and Health

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to require all government personnel be trained in biosecurity protocols and obtain permission before entering any restricted areas at any livestock farm.

7. Shortline Railway Support

Resolved that KAP lobby the province of Manitoba to create a division of Manitoba Infrastructure to specifically handle provincially regulated short-lines with a focus on creating opportunities for accessing infrastructure funding on an ongoing basis as well as providing knowledge and support to companies as required (similar to the Saskatchewan model);

Further resolved that KAP lobby Transport Canada and the Government of Canada to provide funding for infrastructure projects on short-line railroads in Manitoba.

8. Municipal and Education Tax Review

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to immediately undertake a full review of the municipal and educational tax formulas in order to ensure that a fair and equitable balance of the tax burden exists between both farmland and residential properties.

9. KAP Communication

Resolved that KAP investigate ways to better utilize technology for the purposes of communication and participation with KAP’s members and the general Manitoba public.

10. Road Maintenance

Resolved that KAP lobby the Government of Manitoba to give municipalities the option to take over routine maintenance (plowing and grading) of provincial gravel roads using a cost neutral structure that covers depreciation, fuel, labour and maintenance of the equipment.

More Ag News

KAP 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting April 6 in Portage la Prairie. Following is a list of resolutions that were passed at the meeting: 1. Plastic…

KAP Hosts Spring Advisory Council Meeting In Portage

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its Spring Advisory Council Meeting Friday at Portage la Prairie's Glesby Centre. The meeting is one of three held throughout the year, in addition to the…

Ag Ministers Discuss Rail Transportation In Winnipeg

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler discussed the current rail backlog during a stop in Winnipeg last week. MacAulay said if Bill C-49…

Manitoba Pork Producers Gather In Winnipeg For AGM

The province's pork industry gathered in Winnipeg Thursday for Manitoba Pork's Annual General Meeting. Chair George Matheson says by the end of 2017, Manitoba produced close to eight million pigs,…

Name Change Coming For Crop Production Services

Nutrien Ltd. has announced that ag retail outlets in North and South America operating under the name Crop Production Services, will change their name to Nutrien Ag Solutions. The name change will…

U.S.-China Trade Dispute Would Hurt More Than Help Canadian Soybean Industry

The executive director of Soy Canada says if China goes ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on U.S. soybeans, it will have a significant impact in the global market place. Ron Davidson notes the…

Manitoba Signs Bilateral Agreement To Finalize Canadian Agricultural Partnership

On Thursday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler signed a bilateral agreement to finalize and implement the Canadian Agricultural…

Farmers Not Too Concerned About Lack Of Spring Temps

Farmers are gearing up for spring seeding. Anne Kirk of Manitoba Agriculture says producers usually get out into the field towards the end of April, although there have been years when seeding has…

Federal Government Invests In Turkey Industry

The federal government has announced an investment of almost $240,000 to Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC). "Turkey has long held a place of honour at Canadian dinner tables. Consumers more than ever…

G3 Canada Replaces CEO Karl Gerrand

G3 Canada has hired a new CEO. Effective immediately, the company has appointed Don Chapman to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, replacing former CEO Karl Gerrand. Chapman has more than 20…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





09
Apr
2018
Tea and Conversation for Women

09 April 2018 2:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Minds in Motion by the Alzheimer Society

10 April 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden's on 10th - Altona





10
Apr
2018
Altona Gideons Banquet

10 April 2018 6:30 pm

Altona EMMC





10
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

10 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





11
Apr
2018
Harvest for Kids 2018 Update

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

Buhler Active Living Centre, Winkler MB, Winkler





11
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Vocal Sessions

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





Login