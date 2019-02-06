KAP Hosts AGM In Winnipeg

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) delegates are meeting this week in Winnipeg for the farm lobby group's Annual General Meeting.

During his opening statement, President Bill Campbell talked about the province's recently announced education review.

He commented on the fact that the funding structure, including farmland taxes, will not be part of the initial review.

Minto's Bill Campbell



“It's a bit discouraging that funding is not part of it, but I understand,” he said. “It's recognized by the government officials that that will be part of the ongoing discussion further down the road. It's a touchy subject...we realize as producers the tremendous burden that has been shifted on to our producers and the landscape of rural Manitoba.”

Other topics to be discussed over the two-day event include the role of agriculture in Canada's Economic Strategy, greenhouse gas offset market opportunities, trade, mental health, and emerging protein markets. As of Tuesday morning, 16 resolutions were scheduled to be debated as well.

KAP's membership currently sits at about 4,700 which Campbell said is stable from last year. He noted there was a spike in years previous.

The annual meeting wraps up Wednesday afternoon. The province's young farmers will join KAP members on Wednesday before kicking off their own 2-day conference at the Delta Hotel in downtown Winnipeg.