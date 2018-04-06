KAP Hosts Spring Advisory Council Meeting In Portage

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its Spring Advisory Council Meeting Friday at Portage la Prairie's Glesby Centre. The meeting is one of three held throughout the year, in addition to the AGM held in January.

"The purpose of the advisory council is to bring forward resolutions from the 12 different districts or 25 commodity groups and it gives them an opportunity to address problems out in the landscape," said KAP President Dan Mazier. "It's just a chance for the sounding board, for the grassroots farmers to bring resolutions forward so we can start acting on them on behalf of the members."

Mazier notes KAP probably passes the most policy out of any farm organization in the country.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler was also on hand to provide an update on some of the files that the government is working on.

Some of the topics discussed included the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, proposed changes to The Planning Act, the Carbon Tax and the Surface Water Management Act.