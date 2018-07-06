KAP Hoping For Renewed Funding To Canada's Ag Transport Coalition

Details
Category: Ag News

Keystone Agricultural Producers is hoping for renewed government funding to Canada's Ag Transport Coalition.    

The group consists of 7 organizations; the Alberta Wheat Commission, the Canadian Canola Growers Association, the Canadian Oilseed Processors Association, the Inland Terminal Association of Canada, the Manitoba Pulse & Soybean Growers, Pulse Canada, and the Western Grain Elevator Association. The coalition collects and shares data from rail shippers in order to enhance grain transportation in Canada and was previously funded by the now-expired Growing Forward 2 program.

KAP president, Dan Mazier, said this data reflected the need for grain cars in Canada and offered transparency on what was going on with rail deliveries in the country.

"And that's what we were quoting all this winter and saying that (the railways) only failed twenty per cent of the orders and things like that, that was all coming from the Ag Transport Coalition's data," he explained.

Mazier added each province that signs on to the coalition and kicks in some funding also gets specific data to their area. He said without this data, officials wouldn't have been able to tell Manitoba's story last year.

"Manitoba got hit pretty hard last year and it was thanks to that data that we could tell that story, we could tell the policy makers that."

He noted it's very expensive to obtain this information, which is purchased from an entity in the United States, and tie it all together.

