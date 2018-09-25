KAP President Says Taxes Will Be Key Focus Of Upcoming Municipal Election

Details
Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) is hoping to see Manitoba farmers getting engaged with next month's municipal election.

President Bill Campbell says taxes will be a main focus.

"We have seen a significant shift in the assessments on agriculture property and we feel that there's a undue burden on agriculture paying their way with regards to municipalities," he commented. "We would like to find out where these candidates are on this particular issue and whether there's any possibility of seeing what we can do with regards to shifting some of the financial responsibility."

Manitoba's municipal election takes place on October 24.

