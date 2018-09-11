KAP Wants Rural And Urban Seats To Remain Equal

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) wants the Manitoba Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission to reconsider its recommendation to remove one seat from rural Manitoba and add an additional seat in Winnipeg.

The recommendation was made in the commission’s interim report, which recommended changes due to population changes since the last review in 2008.

“We recognize the commission is bound by the Electoral Divisions Election Act to make some changes, but it could have realigned the boundaries and kept the same balance between seats in Winnipeg and the rest of Manitoba,” said KAP president Bill Campbell.

KAP says farmers and others who live outside Winnipeg already feel left out because of the concentration of political power within the city limits.

“It is the opinion of many KAP members that the issues of people who live outside the perimeter highway are ignored,” said Campbell.

KAP will be presenting a number of recommendations to the commission for revising the report, and urges members to voice their concerns at one of the upcoming consultations being held around the province now through September 20th. A list of locations can be found at boundariescommission.mb.ca.