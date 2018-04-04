KAP Welcomes Additional Carbon Tax Exemptions

The province recently announced that propane and natural gas for heating greenhouses, barns, and grain dryers will be exempt from its upcoming carbon tax.

Marked fuels will also be exempt.

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) President Dan Mazier found it ironic that the government was considering taxing carbon emitted from using grain dryers.

"We don't do it just for something to do, go dry grain," he commented. "We do it because it's wet out, and we're adapting to a problem with the weather and climate. It was kind of ironic that they were going to put a tax on a tool that we're using to adapt to climate situations. I'm glad to see that one come off, especially space heating, it'll be good for the confined livestock facilities right across the province."

KAP says farm commodity prices are set on the world market, meaning that farmers cannot increase selling prices to compensate for additional taxes.