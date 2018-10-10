Keep An Eye On Temperature When Drying Beans

The soybean harvest is starting to drag on after a quick start.

Manitoba Agriculture is estimating total progress at about 60 per cent complete.

Pulse Specialist Dennis Lange had some advise for drying beans in these cool, wet conditions.

"Aeration is a good thing to have in there but if you're thinking of putting it through a drier, the biggest thing you have to be careful of is temperature. You don't want that temperature too high; 120 degrees Fahrenheit should be max because what ends up happening is, with too much heat, you'll actually split those beans."

Lange notes the average soybean yield across the province is around 28 to 30 bushels per acre.

He says farmers are really hoping for some sun and wind in the coming days in order to wrap things up.

The edible bean harvest is sitting at about 80 per cent complete.