Details
Category: Ag News

Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) has made the decision to provide annual financial support to STARS.

The move was made at their recent AGM in Portage La Prairie, where members unanimously agreed to donate $10,000, which constitutes roughly two per cent of KPPA’s yearly check-off total.

“Many of our members live and work in areas where they don’t have immediate access to emergency care,” said KPPA General Manager Dan Sawatzky. “Having STARS in Manitoba ensures that if an unfortunate event occurs our members will have access to world-class emergency care and transport to a major trauma centre.”

STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson said this is the first time an agricultural association has agreed to contribute a portion of their check-off dollars to the non-profit organization.

“We know these dollars are the lifeblood of agricultural commodity organizations,” Robertson said. “This is how they fund their operations and the work they do on behalf of members. For KPPA to entrust STARS with these funds speaks to their belief in our mission to provide rapid, highly-specialized critical care to sick and injured Manitobans.”

KPPA encourages fellow commodity organizations to consider supporting STARS.

More Ag News

Keystone Potato Producers Supports STARS

Keystone Potato Producers Association (KPPA) has made the decision to provide annual financial support to STARS. The move was made at their recent AGM in Portage La Prairie, where members unanimously…

Dairy Farmers of Canada Questions The New Food Guide

The revised Canada Food Guide set to be released later this month has Dairy Farmers of Canada worried about the future health of Canadians. The national farm organization says Health Canada plans to…

Federal Government Funds Crop Research

On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, announced a federal investment of up to $39.3 million to four science clusters including barley, wheat, diverse field crops and…

New Food Safety Regulations In Effect

Canada's new Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) are now in effect. The regulations are consistent with international standards and focus on prevention and allowing for faster removal of…

Bayer Commends Health Canada On Glyphosate Review

Last week, Health Canada backed up its 2017 decision that glyphosate does not pose a risk to human health or the environment when used as directed. "We're very pleased with the announcement and fully…

Cereal Commissions Want Further Value Creation Consultations

Western Canadian cereal commissions, including Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) and the Prairie Oat Growers Association (POGA), are calling for major changes in the federal…

Province Releases 2019 Grasshopper Forecast

The province has released its grasshopper forecast for the upcoming crop year. The risk of economical populations of grasshoppers developing in 2019 varies, depending on location, but overall the…

Canadian Sustainable Beef Pilot Project Extended

Cargill says the Canadian Beef Sustainability Acceleration Pilot project is being extended. One year after the launch, the pilot has delivered about 3.7 million pounds of certified sustainable beef.…

New Rules Announced For Drone Operators

Starting June 1, 2019, farmers using drones on their operation will have to abide by a new set of rules that were announced last week by Transport Canada. The new rules will see the creation of two…

Lorne Boundy Gives 2019 Market Outlook

Paterson Grain Merchandiser Lorne Boundy was at St. Jean Farm Days last week giving his 2019 market outlook. He started off talking about soybeans. "It's going to be really dependant on what happens…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login