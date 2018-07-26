Know Your Herbicide Resistant Weeds

A lot of focus is being placed on having the knowledge to identify herbicide resistant weeds.

Tammy Jones is a weed specialist with Manitoba Agriculture.

"Being able to identify the weeds that we need to identify because there are some that are already showing high levels of resistance and then also being able to prevent that, or manage a herbicide resistant weed if you actually have it. It's not the end of the world, it isn't a great scenario but there are ways that we can mitigate that risk and slow down herbicide resistance or manage it when you already have it."

Jones says weeds in the amaranth family are of particular concern because of the increase in soybean and corn acres. Glyphosate-resistant kochia is also another big concern.

She adds herbicide layering can be an effective weed control method.