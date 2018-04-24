La Coop Fédérée Buys Winnipeg-Based Standard Nutrition Canada

Details
Category: Ag News

La Coop fédérée, an agri-food cooperative with operations across Canada, has announced that it has purchased Standard Nutrition Canada (SNC), a Winnipeg-based company offering animal nutrition products and services, to integrate their activities into Western provinces.

Through this deal, La Coop fédérée's agri-business division will extend its animal nutrition activities that are already well established in Québec and the Maritimes. The division is also already present in Western Canada, in the crop production sector through its network of Agrico retailers.

"Standard Nutrition's top-of-the-line products and service are at par with our high standards in terms of quality and customer relationship," said Sébastien Léveillé, executive agri-business vice-president of La Coop fédérée. "We also share the same values when it comes to responsibility and solidarity toward the producers that we serve, in order to tailor our service to their needs. Furthermore, their strong presence in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba makes them a partner of choice to pursue our growth plan in Canada. We believe that by combining the findings from our world-class research program to Standard Nutrition's personalized approach and highest level of expertise, we will deliver even more value and innovation to our customers."

Standard Nutrition Canada's key management and sales teams will remain in position.

"For the past decade, working under the Standard Nutrition USA umbrella has allowed our company to become an integral part of the Western Canadian protein supply chain, recognized for its extremely high-touch, consultative sales approach that leverages the technical and operational expertise of our best-in-class team of nutrition consultants" said Jason McNaughton, president and general manager of Standard Nutrition Canada. "Partnering with La Coop fédérée, a true Canadian Ag Industry powerhouse, is now the occasion to kick-start our growth plan for the decade to come, with the mutual goal of supporting Canadian agricultural producers."

Establishments included in the sale are:

Feed processing and grain-handling facilities and retail store in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Retail store and warehouse in Brandon, Manitoba
Premix facility, warehouse and retail store in Lethbridge, Alberta
Retail stores, offices and warehouses in Red Deer, AB, and Swiftcurrent, SK.

U.S.-based Standard Nutrition assets and activities are excluded from the transaction.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

More Ag News

Grain Shippers Hopeful That CP Trains Keep Moving

Grain shippers are welcoming the news that a work stoppage at CP Rail has been avoided for now following a recommendation from federal officials and the parties to hold a ratification vote. The…

La Coop Fédérée Buys Winnipeg-Based Standard Nutrition Canada

La Coop fédérée, an agri-food cooperative with operations across Canada, has announced that it has purchased Standard Nutrition Canada (SNC), a Winnipeg-based company offering animal nutrition…

Canola Growers Cautioned About Using Quinclorac In 2018

Canola growers are being advised to contact their grain buyer before using the herbicide quinclorac this growing season. The Canola Council of Canada is welcoming the recent decision of the Codex…

Check Your Animals For Ticks

Now's the time that cattle producers should be checking their animals for ticks. That according to Dr. Kateryn Rochon, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Manitoba. She says tick…

FCC Report Shows Farmland Values Continue To Rise

Manitoba’s average farmland values continued to climb at roughly the same rate as the Canadian average in 2017. This according to Farm Credit Canada's (FCC) 2017 Farmland Values Report. FCC's Chief…

Ag Women Manitoba Looking For New Members

Ag Women Manitoba is a brand new organization looking for members. The group, which has about 30 members, was started up late last year and held its first AGM earlier this month. Vice-Chair Tiffany…

Handling Stress This Spring

An Agricultural Safety and Health Specialist says, just like farmers maintain their equipment, they also need to prep themselves for the the busy season ahead. Glen Blahey with the Canadian…

CP Rail Strike Averted, Deal Reached

Canadian Pacific Railway has reached an agreement with both the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine (TCRC) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), to avoid a…

Canadian Grain Commission To Reassign Five More Wheat Varieties In 2021

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) has announced that 5 varieties of Canada Western Red Spring wheat will be reassigned to the Canada Northern Hard Red wheat class. Scientific trials showed that…

Province Invests In Online Climate Change Research Tool

The Manitoba government has provided $200,000 to the Prairie Climate Centre to support the continued development of the Climate Atlas of Canada, A new section devoted to agriculture was unveiled to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





24
Apr
2018
Swimming Lesson Registration - Morris

24 April 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Morris Multi-Plex, Morris





24
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

24 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





24
Apr
2018
SCCR Fashion Show - Morden

24 April 2018 7:00 pm

Access Event Center, Morden





24
Apr
2018
2018 Winkler Barracudas Swim Team Registration

24 April 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Northlands Parkway Collegiate





24
Apr
2018
Marriage Enrichment Series

24 April 2018 7:30 pm

Christian Faith Church, Winkler





Login