Details
Category: Ag News

Legend Seeds is hosting its annual corn and soybean Knowledge Plot Tours this week near Brandon and Winkler.

Jeff Bereza is the director of sales and marketing with Legend Seeds Canada.

He talked about some of the new varieties on display.

"We have a tremendous amount of the Xtend varieties, which give the growers an option when it comes to weed resistance that we are seeing out there," he said.

About 70 people attended the event held Wednesday near Winkler. A similar event is being held Thursday near Brandon. Bereza says the goal of the tours is to help farmers grow better corn and soybean crops. The Winkler event featured eight different learning stations which included topics such as the markets, soil testing, and non-GMO soybeans.

Bereza says the crops at the Winkler site are looking spectacular.

"We've had some beautiful timely rains. The heat, we're probably seven to ten to even fourteen days advanced of where we would be in a normal year. Heat units are up probably 20 per cent or more depending on what part of the province you're in...If we can get one more good timely rain, we're good to finish off."

He adds some of the soybean crops are already starting to shut down.

Legend Seeds one of the largest independent soybean and corn companies in North America.

legend tour 2018

More Ag News

Soybean Market Starting To Claw Its Way Back

After a rough few months, there finally seems to be some optimism when looking at the soybean markets. Jon Driedger is a market analyst with FarmLink Marketing Solutions. "I think in many ways you…

Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot Tours

Legend Seeds is hosting its annual corn and soybean Knowledge Plot Tours this week near Brandon and Winkler. Jeff Bereza is the director of sales and marketing with Legend Seeds Canada. He talked…

Harvest Ramps Up: Weekly Crop Report

Manitoba Agriculture says dry conditions are continuing across much of the province. Moisture stress is becoming evident in many crops and rainfall is needed to help with grain fill. Hail occurred in…

Saudi Arabia Closes Borders To Canadian Wheat And Barley

Canada's wheat industry is facing yet another challenge. As a result of a diplomatic dispute, shipments of Canadian wheat and barley will no longer be accepted into Saudi Arabia. Cereals Canada…

CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan. Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being…

Simplot To Use Gene Editing Technology To Eliminate Food Waste

The J.R. Simplot Company has announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, that…

MBP President Steps Down To Seek Federal Party Nomination

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) President Ben Fox has stepped down from his role to seek the federal Conservative Party nomination in the riding of Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa. He's held the position…

New Cases Of Clubroot Discovered In Manitoba

There have been five new cases of clubroot disease discovered in Manitoba this year. Three of the previous cases were found in the RM of Pembina, while the latest cases were discovered in the RM's of…

Sucessfully Going The Distance With Beef Cattle

The livestock industry is being proactive when it comes to transporting beef cattle. Associate Professor at the University of Guelph Derek Haley and his team studied cattle hauled form Western Canada…

Farmer Permission Needed Before Entering Private Property

There have been reports over the past week of people entering farmers' fields without permission. Many were stopping at sunflower fields to take selfies with the crops. Keystone Agricultural…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login