Legend Seeds Hosts Annual Knowledge Plot Tours

Legend Seeds is hosting its annual corn and soybean Knowledge Plot Tours this week near Brandon and Winkler.

Jeff Bereza is the director of sales and marketing with Legend Seeds Canada.

He talked about some of the new varieties on display.

"We have a tremendous amount of the Xtend varieties, which give the growers an option when it comes to weed resistance that we are seeing out there," he said.

About 70 people attended the event held Wednesday near Winkler. A similar event is being held Thursday near Brandon. Bereza says the goal of the tours is to help farmers grow better corn and soybean crops. The Winkler event featured eight different learning stations which included topics such as the markets, soil testing, and non-GMO soybeans.

Bereza says the crops at the Winkler site are looking spectacular.

"We've had some beautiful timely rains. The heat, we're probably seven to ten to even fourteen days advanced of where we would be in a normal year. Heat units are up probably 20 per cent or more depending on what part of the province you're in...If we can get one more good timely rain, we're good to finish off."

He adds some of the soybean crops are already starting to shut down.

Legend Seeds one of the largest independent soybean and corn companies in North America.