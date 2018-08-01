Livestock Producers Concerned About Feed Shortage

This year's dry conditions have affected many livestock producers' ability to make feed.

Manitoba Beef Producers General Manager Brian Lemon says his group wrote a letter to Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler in July to give him a heads up on the situation. Lemon notes it's not a dire situation just yet, but that could change if the province doesn't get some much needed rain.

"This time of year the cattle are all, to a large extent, out on grass and the feed shortage is something that's going to hit us in the fall...Producers are out making feed right now and putting feed up so that they can make it through the winter. If sufficient feed doesn't go up, then they start looking for ways to either buy or they look at ways of reducing their demand, and that means selling off some of their herd."

Manitoba Agriculture says producers may want to consider alternative feeding strategies such as straw and feed grain rations, greenfeed and utilizing other crop products as feed sources.

The province's hay listing service is also a valuable resource.

Manitoba also provides risk management programs under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that help producers to manage production and price risk.