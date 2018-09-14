Livestock Producers Eligible For Water Source Development Funding

Details
Category: Ag News

 

The Manitoba government is taking another step to help livestock producers who have been affected by dry conditions.

“Manitoba Agriculture supports our livestock sector across the province, and we recognize that many areas are feeling the effects of the hot, dry summer,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “Effective management of both surface and groundwater sources used for livestock production is essential for ensuring the health and longevity of the livestock, pastures and associated water sources.”

Changes have been made to the Ag Action Manitoba program to enable funding for water source development. The Managing Livestock Access to Riparian Areas BMP (Beneficial Management Practices) provides funding for livestock producers to protect surface water.

New eligible costs to the BMP include:

water source development – wells;
­- drilling new or deepening existing wells, test hole drilling, screening, casing, well caps, etc.;
­-water pumps and required plumbing components; and
­- professional and contractor fees.

water source development – dugouts;
­-constructing new or rehabilitating existing dugouts, test hole drilling, etc.; and
­-professional and contractor fees.

To be eligible for funding applicants are required to complete an Environmental Farm Plan (EFP). Producers have until Feb. 15, 2019, to submit their EFP Statement of Completion. Applications for several BMPs will be accepted on a continual basis throughout the fall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

