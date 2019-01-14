Lorne Boundy Gives 2019 Market Outlook

Paterson Grain Merchandiser Lorne Boundy was at St. Jean Farm Days last week giving his 2019 market outlook.

He started off talking about soybeans.

"It's going to be really dependant on what happens with Trump, China and that whole soybean deal. What's going to happen is, if there isn't a deal, the U.S. farmer, even in non-traditional wheat areas, will plant wheat instead of soy on those acres because he's going to already be pushing his corn to the max. That's going to have a trickle down effect up here in Canada that's going to be bearish on the price of wheat."

Boundy talked more about wheat.

"I'm kind of leaning more to that bearish side of the line, unless we see a weather issue develop, specifically in Russia, to influence them to embargo exports or at least have some production issues."

He moved onto corn.

"Corn kind of hinges on that soybean acre, but my expectation is the U.S. farmer is going to plant just as much, if not more corn simply to try and mitigate his risk and that's probably going to be bearish on that corn crop."

Bounday adds farmers have been taking their time making seeding plans for 2019.

"Out of all the years we've seen, both the Canadian farmer and the U.S. farmer are very indecisive in their seeding decisions, more so than any other year. That's really going to come down to that last minute 'pull the trigger' on something. If you are in that camp, I'd suggest you start looking now, look at your rotation, what can you do? Make sure for some of those commodities, where there is less seed around, especially if you're in an area that traditionally doesn't grow as much as that, look at locking in your seed at the very least, so you have some options there."

Bounday said the presentation was his own outlook, and does not necessarily represent the views of Paterson Grain.