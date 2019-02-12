MacAulay Announces Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program

The federal government has announced an investment of $50.3 million over five years for the new Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP).

"Canada's agricultural sector is strong and growing," said AAFC Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "Our farmers know that to stay competitive and on the cutting edge we need to continue to adapt and develop new and innovative approaches to agriculture. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the sector find new ways to respond to new and emerging issues, and seize new market opportunities."

The program focuses on four priority areas: adoption of new technology; environmental sustainability; strategic development and capacity building; and, emerging issues.

Examples of potential projects could include those addressing artificial intelligence technology, tools to assess future labour and skills needs, bio-crops, environmentally sustainable farming techniques and strategies to help the sector adapt to changes in consumer preferences.

CASPP replaces the Canadian Agricultural Adaptation Program.