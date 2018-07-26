MacAulay Attending G20 Ag Ministers Meeting In Argentina

Details
Category: Ag News

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay is in South America this week to create new market opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors.

During his time in Buenos Aires, Argentina MacAulay will participate in the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting, which will focus on healthy soil management. MacAulay will also travel to Chile, an important member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to advance industry's interest in this key market.

While in Argentina and Chile, the Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, promote Canadian agricultural products including canola, wheat, beef and pork, and meet with industry leaders to bolster bilateral trading relationships.

"The Government of Canada is not only creating tremendous trade opportunities for Canadian exporters of agricultural goods in both Chile and Argentina, we're helping farmers here at home, strengthening the middle class, and growing our economy," said MacAulay.

In 2017, Canada exported nearly $300 million in agriculture and agri-food products to Argentina and Chile.

