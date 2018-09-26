MacAulay Concludes Second Cross-Country Tour

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up his second cross-country tour.

During the 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour, MacAulay met with farmers, processors, and industry leaders, and participated in rural agricultural events.

"Our government is proud to support the Canadian farmers and food processors across the country who work hard every day to put safe, high-quality food on our tables, while driving our economy and creating good, middle-class jobs," he said. "It was a pleasure to talk with so many producers and processors on my tour this summer and see their dedication and commitment to securing Canada's position as a top global agricultural producer. I would like to thank them on behalf of all Canadians – together, let's keep ‘growing Canadian agriculture'!"

The government announced over $70 million in new agricultural research clusters under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to key areas of the sector, including organic, canola, pulse, agronomy, beef, and pork.

During the second leg of the tour, MacAulay also announced the details of the government's $70 million investment in agricultural science.

Investments were also made to support the dairy, livestock and hemp sectors.