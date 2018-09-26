Details
Category: Ag News

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up his second cross-country tour.

During the 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour, MacAulay met with farmers, processors, and industry leaders, and participated in rural agricultural events.

"Our government is proud to support the Canadian farmers and food processors across the country who work hard every day to put safe, high-quality food on our tables, while driving our economy and creating good, middle-class jobs," he said. "It was a pleasure to talk with so many producers and processors on my tour this summer and see their dedication and commitment to securing Canada's position as a top global agricultural producer. I would like to thank them on behalf of all Canadians – together, let's keep ‘growing Canadian agriculture'!"

The government announced over $70 million in new agricultural research clusters under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to key areas of the sector, including organic, canola, pulse, agronomy, beef, and pork.

During the second leg of the tour, MacAulay also announced the details of the government's $70 million investment in agricultural science.

Investments were also made to support the dairy, livestock and hemp sectors.

More Ag News

MacAulay Concludes Second Cross-Country Tour

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up his second cross-country tour. During the 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour, MacAulay met with farmers, processors, and industry…

Harvest Slowly Progressing For Corn And Soybeans

The province's latest crop report says Manitoba's soybean harvest is sitting at about 30 per cent complete, which is up from 20 per cent last week. Cassandra Tkachuk is a Production Specialist with…

Farm Financials In Good Shape: FCC Report

Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) latest analysis of farm assets and debt indicates that Canadian agriculture continues to show strength and resilience despite higher interest rates, trade uncertainty and…

Manitoba Crop Report - September 24

Rainfall, mixed with cool, humid conditions over the past week have stalled harvest for the second week in a row. Manitoba Agriculture is pegging overall harvest progress at 73%, compared to 71% last…

CCA Welcomes Progress Made On CPTPP

The bill to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) passed second reading in the House of Commons last week. The Director of Government and…

KAP President Says Taxes Will Be Key Focus Of Upcoming Municipal Election

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) is hoping to see Manitoba farmers getting engaged with next month's municipal election. President Bill Campbell says taxes will be a main focus. "We have seen a…

Public Consultation On Strychnine Ends September 27

Farmers and ranchers are being encouraged to get involved in the PMRA’s comment period regarding a proposed ban on Strychnine. Strychnine is a registered pesticide used by farmers to control…

RBC Supports Career Growth for 4-H Members

The Royal Bank of Canada will be helping 4-H members prepare for their future careers. 4-H Canada has announced a two year partnership with the RBC Future Launch Initiative, where they'll give…

CPTPP Could Open New Markets For Ag Exporters

In the first week back on the job, MP's passed second reading of Bill C-79, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada…

Province's Weed Specialist Says Cases Of Kochia Up In 2018

Provincial Weed Specialist Tammy Jones says 2018 was a good year for kochia, which was bad news for farmers. "The warm temperatures that we had earlier on in the season, and then also a couple of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login